KREMMLING, Colo. – Two juveniles were arrested Monday after allegedly starting a wildfire with a homemade bottle rocket in Kremmling, according to the town’s police department.

The juveniles were seen heading toward and leaving the area just north of the West Grand District office before and after the fire, which was reported to police at approximately 2:40 p.m., police said in a news release.

Kremmling Fire, the police department, EMS and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and contained and extinguished the fire, the release states.

A preliminary investigation by officials found that a homemade bottle rocket was the cause of the wildfire.

“This could have been much more serious if it wasn’t for quick thinking of local citizens,” police said.

No one was injured in the wildfire, police said. It’s unclear if the two juveniles accused of starting the wildfire will be charged.

The latest map from the U.S Drought Monitor shows Grand County is abnormally dry, along with 98.91% of the state as last week.

Parts of the San Luis Valley were experiencing extreme drought, with nearly 50% of the state experiencing severe drought, according to the report.

Grand County does not currently have any fire restrictions in place.