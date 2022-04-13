Thousands of acres burned in 2 wildfires near Las Animas

Amid critical fire conditions, two wildfires — the Bent's Fort Fire and Fort Lyon River Fire — have burned thousands of acres in southern Colorado.

Both fires started Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said critical fire weather conditions are expected to last through Wednesday and Thursday in southern Colorado. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Colorado Springs south to Trinidad, and east to the state border.

National Weather Service

The warnings will end around 7 p.m. A Fire Weather Watch is also in effect through Thursday evening for strong winds and low humidity in southern El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Crowley, Bent, and Kiowa counties, plus lower elevations of Las Animas County, according to the NWS.

Bent's Fort Fire (west of Las Animas and east of La Junta)

The Bent's Fort Fire — also called Bent's Old Fort Fire — is 2,200 acres and 10% contained as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Otero County Sheriff's Office.

It is burning near Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site.

The sheriff's office said crews worked overnight and made some progress, but west-blowing wind on Wednesday was expected to pick up, which may increase fire activity.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said the fire was reignited from an earlier fire.

The historic site features a reconstructed 1840s adobe fur trading post where traders, trappers and tribe members would come together, site officials said.

Bent's Old Fort officials said the fire had been moving east Tuesday but a change in wind's direction changed around 8 p.m., causing the flames to move toward the fort. However, firefighters were able to save not only the structure, but the wagons and cannons outside of it.

Officials said Wednesday that all animals at the fort "are fine and seem to be unfazed by the fire event." The historic site closed Tuesday, and will remain closed for several days, due to this fire.

The La Junta Fire Department remains at the scene of this fire, as of Wednesday morning.

One of Hasty-McClave Fire Protection District's trucks was sent to help with this fire on Tuesday.

The fire burned across Oxbow State Wildlife Area, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. About 75% of the 410-acre state wildlife area burned, including a barn.

Fort Lyon River Fire (near northwest side of John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area)

The Fort Lyons River Fire has burned about 2,400 acres as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Hasty-McClave Fire Protection District. It did not have an estimate available for containment levels.

According to Denver7's news partner KOAA, two homes have burned in this fire. One was not occupied.

Evacuations in Fort Lyon have been lifted.

On Tuesday, the Hasty-McClave Fire Protection District responded to the Fort Lyon River Fire after a request from fire officials already working at the blaze. Many members stayed to work at this fire, while crews in another truck traveled to Bent's Old Fort Fire.

The John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area near Fort Lyon is closed.

Other fires in southern Colorado:

