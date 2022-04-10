Teller County issues mandatory evacuation due to wildfire along CR 89

TELLER COUNTY — A mandatory evacuation order is in effect for people living on County Road 89 in Teller County due to a wildfire.

The impacted homes are in the 600-720 block of CR 89 southwest of Cripple Creek. The alert came from the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

That stretch of road is sparsely populated with a few smaller homes in the rural area.

Details on the size of the fire and a possible cause are not yet available. News5 is working to bring you more information.

As of this evening, the Teller County Sheriff's Office has put a burn ban in place for the entire county until Wednesday at noon.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8pm to include Pueblo,, the San Luis Valley, Fremont County, Teller County, El Paso County, eastern Huerfano County, central and eastern Las Animas County, Otero County, Kiowa County, Crowley County, and Bent County. Humidity will drop below 10% and winds will gust frequently 30-40 mph, and as high as 55 mph.

This is a developing story. News 5 has a crew headed to the area. Check back for updates.

