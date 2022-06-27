Small wildland fire burning 5 miles southeast of Conifer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are responding to a small wildfire burning in Jefferson County about five miles southeast of Conifer.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the wildfire is burning around Arnett Ranch Road and High Grade Road.



The fire is about 1/4 of an acre, the sheriff's office said at 2:42 p.m.

Pre-evacuation orders were ordered for a few homes in the area, though no structures were threatened. Those orders were lifted around 3:30 p.m.

Air support was originally headed out to help, but was then called off as ground crews made good progress.

The sheriff's office said the fire may have been caused by lightning. A few storms are moving around the foothills.

It was first reported just before 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.