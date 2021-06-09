Small wildfire contained, extinguished near Guanella Pass

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A small wildfire was contained and extinguished near Guanella Pass Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:56 p.m., the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District (PCFPD) responded to a report of a wildland fire around Guanella Pass.

The first crews to reach the area confirmed a fire was burning.

The fire, called Burning Bear Fire, grew to half an acre southeast of Park County Road 62 at the Burning Bear Trailhead, southwest of Mount Evans.

As of 3:25 p.m., PCFPD said the fire was "creeping" and burning mostly duff — decomposing organic materials under sticks, pine needles and leaves — and grasses.



By 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, PCFPD reported that the fire had been completely contained and extinguished by 4:40 p.m.

All crews have left the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.