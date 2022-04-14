Watch
NewsWildfire

Actions

Small fire extinguished Thursday afternoon east of Conifer

ICFPD said as of 4:30 p.m. crews were mopping up
snowyfire-jeffco-icfpd.jpeg
Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District
A small fired dubbed the Snowy Fire started Thursday afternoon and had burned about three-quarters of an acre as of 4 p.m. in Jefferson County about 3 miles east of Conifer.
snowyfire-jeffco-icfpd.jpeg
Posted at 4:19 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 18:35:52-04

DENVER – A small fired dubbed the Snowy Fire started Thursday afternoon and burned about three-quarters of an acre in Jefferson County about 3 miles east of Conifer, which was essentially extinguished by 4:30 p.m.

The fire was burning near the intersection of Snowy Trail and Crystal Way, which is east of Conifer down Pleasant Park and Oehlmann Park roads.

The Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District said its firefighters, along with those from the Elk Creek Fire Protection District and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, were at the scene as of 4 p.m. Photos from the scene showed the fire burning in grass and brush near a home.

At 4:14 p.m., the ICFPD said second alarm units that had been ordered were standing down. At 4:25 p.m., the ICFPD said no structures were threatened and that the fire was “making no additional progress.”

The fire protection district said around 4:30 p.m. that crews were mopping up and no structures were damaged.

There are red flag warnings in effect from the foothills across the entire eastern plains Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-watchpositivestories.png

Take a break | Watch positive stories from Denver7