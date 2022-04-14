Small fire extinguished Thursday afternoon east of Conifer

DENVER – A small fired dubbed the Snowy Fire started Thursday afternoon and burned about three-quarters of an acre in Jefferson County about 3 miles east of Conifer, which was essentially extinguished by 4:30 p.m.

The fire was burning near the intersection of Snowy Trail and Crystal Way, which is east of Conifer down Pleasant Park and Oehlmann Park roads.

The Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District said its firefighters, along with those from the Elk Creek Fire Protection District and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, were at the scene as of 4 p.m. Photos from the scene showed the fire burning in grass and brush near a home.

At 4:14 p.m., the ICFPD said second alarm units that had been ordered were standing down. At 4:25 p.m., the ICFPD said no structures were threatened and that the fire was “making no additional progress.”

The fire protection district said around 4:30 p.m. that crews were mopping up and no structures were damaged.

There are red flag warnings in effect from the foothills across the entire eastern plains Thursday.