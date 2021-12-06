Six-acre West Ranch Fire burning in foothills west of Ken Caryl Valley

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The West Ranch Fire, estimated at about six acres as of Sunday early evening, continued burning overnight in rocky and steep terrain west of Ken Caryl Valley.

Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, West Metro Fire Rescue said it was responding to a wildfire in the foothills west of Ken Caryl Valley. It was about four or five acres at the time and was burning in rocky and steep terrain.

By 5 p.m., it had grown to six acres and was burning in oak brush, grass and leaf litter about half a mile from the West Ranch community, according to West Metro Fire.

Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District

By 7 p.m., "very, very, very light snow" had started falling over the fire, accompanied by calmer winds, increasing humidity and dropping temperatures, according to the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District.

No structures were threatened as of Sunday.

West Metro Fire Rescue, Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District, Elk Creek Fire, Genesee Fire Rescue, Evergreen Fire/Rescue, Foothills Fire Department, and Indian Hills Fire Rescue responded to the fire.

West Metro Fire

The firefighters monitored the West Ranch Fire overnight into Monday, and will continue containment efforts today.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In addition to the West Ranch Fire in Ken Caryl Valley, high winds and dry conditions hampered efforts to put down another fire that prompted limited evacuations and destroyed at least two structures near Idaho Springs. The Miner's Candle Fire was estimated at around 20 acres Sunday.