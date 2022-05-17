Watch
Rain brings relief to massive, record-wildfire in New Mexico

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the active fire lines of the Hermits Peak wildfire, in Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Wildfire in the West is on a furious pace early this year. Wind-driven flames tearing through vegetation that is extraordinarily dry from years-long drought exacerbated by climate change has made even small blazes a threat to life and property. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
Posted at 10:05 AM, May 17, 2022
Lightning has sparked a few new small fires in the drought-stricken Southwest. But the thunderstorms brought welcome rain Monday to the monster blaze that’s been churning for a month in New Mexico. It's now the largest in the state's recorded history.

The fire east of Santa Fe and south of Taos has destroyed at least 260 homes and burned an area about one-quarter the size of Delaware.

Forecasters say crews should have another chance Tuesday to to make progress battling the flames from the ground and the air.

Officials at another big fire west of Santa Fe are preparing to relax evacuation orders around the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

