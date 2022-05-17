Rain brings relief to massive, record-wildfire in New Mexico

Lightning has sparked a few new small fires in the drought-stricken Southwest. But the thunderstorms brought welcome rain Monday to the monster blaze that’s been churning for a month in New Mexico. It's now the largest in the state's recorded history.

The fire east of Santa Fe and south of Taos has destroyed at least 260 homes and burned an area about one-quarter the size of Delaware.

Forecasters say crews should have another chance Tuesday to to make progress battling the flames from the ground and the air.

Officials at another big fire west of Santa Fe are preparing to relax evacuation orders around the Los Alamos National Laboratory.