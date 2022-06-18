Pueblo Fire responding to 'large wildland fire' burning at Belmont interchange of I-25

PUEBLO, Colo. — Crews from the Pueblo Fire Department are responding to a "large wildland fire" burning at the Belmont interchange of I-25, the department said in a tweet Friday evening.

Large Wildland fire at Belmont interchange of I-25. Hwy 50 bypass is closed both directions at the I. East strike team assembling now. #pueblofire pic.twitter.com/FBz1d3nmr5 — Pueblo Fire Department (@PFDPIO) June 18, 2022

The Highway 50 bypass is closed in both directions at the interstate.

Specific numbers on the size of the blaze weren’t immediately available. A strike team is assembling to tackle the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.