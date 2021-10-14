Ptarmigan Fire near Silverthorne 100% contained

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Ptarmigan Fire burning near Silverthorne is 100% contained, according to fire officials.

Firefighters said moisture across the area over the past several days helped with containment of the 86-acre fire that sparked more than two weeks ago.

With 100% containment, the Dillon Ranger District is lifting the closure of the burned area and trails leading into the burned area. Visitors should exercise caution because there’s an additional risk of falling trees and rocks in and around a burned area after a wildfire.

A Ptarmigan Fire community debrief will be held Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Silverthorne Town Hall with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Summit Fire and EMS and the U.S. Forest Service.

Firefighters will continue to monitor the area over the next several weeks.

The fire was first reported around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 in the Ptarmigan Wilderness Area above the Angler Mountain Ranch subdivision on National Forest System lands.

It prompted evacuations and pre-evacuations of more than 500 homes.

All pre-evacuations were lifted on Oct. 4.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused, though further details on how it started were not released.

