New Mexico fire fight tops $65 million as wildfires march on

Cedar Attanasio/AP
A sunset is seen through plumes of wildfire smoke in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Area residents have been on and off of evacuation orders of the past month as fires grow and move with intense and unpredictable winds. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Posted at 2:22 PM, May 10, 2022
Despite consecutive days of howling winds, New Mexico's governor says there haven't been any reports of widespread damage to homes as a massive wildfire makes its way across the tinder-dry landscape.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called that good news during a briefing Tuesday on the largest wildfire burning in U.S. Crews have been shepherding flames around small mountain villages by bulldozing lines and clearing out vegetation.

The governor said northern New Mexico was in the best position that could be expected given the high potential for losses and the challenges faced by firefighters.

The cost of fighting the blaze and another smaller fire burning near Los Alamos National Laboratory has topped $65 million.

Read the full story from The Associated Press.

