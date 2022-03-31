NCAR Fire 100% contained, burned 190 acres

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The NCAR Fire is now 100% contained, Boulder Fire-Rescue announced Thursday.

The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

Boulder Fire-Rescue said the acreage remains at 190 acres.

Fire officials want to remind the community that 100% containment does not mean that the fire is completely "out." Residents may still see smoke due to interior portions of the fire that are still smoldering, Boulder Fire-Rescue said.

Community members who see any abnormal fire behavior, such as open flames or significantly growing smoke plumes, to call 911.