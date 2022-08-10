Multiple spot fires in Arvada prompted few evacuations

ARVADA, Colo. — Crews from the Arvada Fire Protection District responded to a five small fires burning off Highway 72 Wednesday afternoon, and a few homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The fire was contained as of 3:40 p.m., Arvada Fire said.

Multiple vegetation spot fires were first reported by authorities around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the train tracks along Highway 72 west of Indiana Street, the fire department said. The fires were moving slowly.



With the help of the Arvada Police Department "a few" homes were evacuated as a precaution, Arvada Fire said. The evacuations were lifted at the same time the fire was contained.

In total, five fires were smoldering or burning. They were estimated at 15 acres, Arvada Fire said. Winds are calm in the area as firefighters worked.

Crews were prepared to protect structures and extinguish the spot fires.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said drivers should avoid Highway 72 west of Indiana Street.

Nobody was injured and no structures were impacted by this fire. Arvada Fire said the flames were within 100 feet of structures.

This is a developing story and will be updated.