Multiple large wildfires burning around Colorado, including Oil Springs Fire and Sylvan Fire

Multiple wildfires, including five that the National Interagency Fire Center considers "large," are burning in Colorado as hot and dry conditions persist around the state.

The National Interagency Fire Center raised the preparedness level to Level Four on Tuesday, meaning much of the country is experiencing wildland fire activity and areas are likely competing for fire resources. In Level Four, more than half of the country's wildland firefighting resources are being used. As of Tuesday, 50 large fires have burned 543,099 acres in 11 states, including Colorado.

The fires currently considered "large" in Colorado are:



Oil Springs Fire in White River National Forest: 7,395 acres, 0% contained

Sylvan Fire in White River National Forest: 3,359 acres, 0% contained

Trail Canyon Fire in Ute Tribal lands in Montezuma County: 881 acres, 90% contained

West Fire in Moffat County: 3,107 acres, 0% contained

Collom Fire in Moffat County: 640 acres, 95% contained

We are providing the latest updates on all wildfire activity in the state.

The Sylvan Fire, which is burning 12 miles south of the town of Eagle near Sylvan Lake State Park in Eagle County, is currently 3,359 acres, as of the latest update on Tuesday evening. There is no containment estimate. Lightning is suspected as the cause of the fire, which was first reported around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

On Wednesday morning, fire officials said crews are preparing for another day of active fire behavior.

Several mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered:



Mandatory: Areas of Hat Creek, Yeoman State Park and Fulford

Pre-evacuation: All residents in the areas of Frost Creek, Salt Creek and Bruce Creek

Mandatory (completed Sunday): Campers and others recreating in Sylvan Lake State Park

May be evacuated (as of Monday): Ruedi, Meredith and Thomasville areas, as well as the upper Frying Pan from the dam to Hagerman Pass

White River National Forest/Pitkin County Sheriff's Office

An evacuation center is set up at the Basalt High School, located at 600 Southside Drive.

Firefighters have been battling hot, dry and windy conditions, which crews said led to fire activity increasing dramatically on Tuesday.

Lightning is suspected as the cause of a wildfire that was first reported in Rio Blanco County Friday. This blaze, called the Oil Springs Fire, is burning 20 miles south of Rangely and was at 0% containment Tuesday evening. It has grown to 7,395 acres.

Firefighting crews saw active fire behavior throughout Tuesday, with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office

The Oil Springs Fire is burning in a remote area, preventing trucks from getting to the blaze, officials said. However, no structures are currently threatened. The Bureau of Land Management is expecting the fire to burn numerous acres. Crews are focusing on containing the fire along Highway 139 and containing a 37-acre spot fire six miles in front of the fire.

The fire jumped Highway 139 Sunday night into Monday morning.

In addition to Highway 139, several other roads are closed, including the County Road 23 and County Road 113 intersection, and County Road 122 at mile marker 10.

Evacuations were ordered for County Road 116, County Road 27, County Road 28, County Road 120, County Road 26A, County Road 103, and County Road 128.

The Muddy Slide Fire is burning in the area of Forest Service Roads 280 and 285 on Green Ridge in south Routt County. By Tuesday evening, the fire had reportedly grown to 1,025 acres, up from 156 on Monday evening. Containment is 0%.

Several local, state, and federal resources are working at the scene, officials said. The fire is expected to grow north and east.

County Road 16 between mile markers 12 and 21 is under mandatory evacuation as of Tuesday evening.

U.S. Forest Service

Green Ridge and South Stagecoach are under pre-evacuation notice for this fire. The Hayden Fairgrounds is taking livestock and the Routt County Humane Society in Steamboat Springs will take pets if owners call 970-879-1090 first. A shelter is set up at the Soroco High School in Oak Creek.

Routt County Commissioners voted to move to Stage 2 fire restrictions effective 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The West Fire was reported in Moffat County on Sunday on Middle Mountain in the northwest corner of the county. The fire grew to 3,107 acres as of Wednesday morning and had crossed into southwest Wyoming. Officials believe the fire was started by lightning.

Bureau of Land Management

The West Fire is spewing smoke that's visible across most of Moffat County and Craig. Moffat County Road 72 is currently closed.

It is burning in heavy lodgepole pine.

As of Tuesday evening, no structures were threatened.



The 881-acre Trail Canyon Fire is burning on Ute Mountain on Ute Tribal lands in Montezuma County, about 10 miles northwest of Red Mesa. It was first reported Friday and believed to have been sparked by lightning. It was reported to be at 80% containment on Wednesday morning.

Approximately 65 firefighters have been assigned to the fire and they are being assisted by helicopters and fixed-wing air tankers, with additional resources expected Monday, according to Inciweb.

Bureau of Indian Affairs in Colorado

Wild Cow Fire

The Lower Valley Fire District says the Wild Cow Fire has grown to 248 acres as of Tuesday afternoon and is burning northwest of Fruita. Containment is unknown.

The fire currently hasn't closed any roads, but there will be significant traffic impacts. The district and Colorado State Patrol in Fruita are asking drivers to limit traveling on Highway 6 and Highway 50 between Fruita and Mack. CSP said drivers headed toward the Country Jam should use I-70 as the primary route to allow first responders to work around this fire.