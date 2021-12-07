Miner's Candle Fire in Clear Creek County now 100% contained

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The 15-acre Miner's Candle Fire in Clear Creek County is now 100% contained, the county emergency management office said just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

All evacuations connected to the fire were lifted on Monday and the fire had reached 80% containment by early Tuesday.

The #MinersCandleFire is now at 100% containment.



This is the last update, unless something changes significantly. — Clear Creek County OEM (@ClearCreekOEM) December 7, 2021

Clear Creek Sheriff Rick Albers said the fire destroyed two homes and four outbuildings near Miners Candle Road. He said fire investigators believe it started in a home and then spread eastward.

As of publish time, no civilians or firefighters had reported any injuries.

Jeremy Jones, the assistant fire chief for Clear Creek Fire Authority, said Monday that the fire likely started between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday. By the time firefighters were alerted and got to the area, one home had burned to its foundation and a second was actively on fire. Jones said one person from that home was evacuated.

On Tuesday morning, the Clear Creek County Office of Emergency Management announced the fire had reached 80% containment. Albers said he is hoping crews can have the fire fully contained by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

"Thanks to our hardworking fire crews, and all of our local, state, and federal partners helping on this December wildfire," the Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet.

