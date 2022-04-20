Mandatory evacuations ordered southwest of Longmont due to wildfire in Boulder

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – Mandatory evacuations were ordered southwest of Longmont due to a wildfire burning Wednesday afternoon.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the mandatory evacuation order covers the areas of 51st to 65th Streets and Nelson to Neva Roads.

Google Maps/Boulder County Sheriff's Office

The fire, which was dubbed the Table Mountain Fire by the sheriff's office, is not threatening structures at this time, deputies said via Twitter.

Data from the National Weather Service show wind gusts in the area were around 36 mph at around 3:30 p.m.

This is a breaking developing news story and will be updated.