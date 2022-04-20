Watch
Mandatory evacuations ordered southwest of Longmont due to wildfire in Boulder

Table Mountain Fire is approximately 25 acres in size, sheriff's office says
Posted at 3:38 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 18:11:04-04

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – Mandatory evacuations were ordered southwest of Longmont due to a wildfire burning Wednesday afternoon.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the mandatory evacuation order covers the areas of 51st to 65th Streets and Nelson to Neva Roads.

Boulder County fire April 20 222 evacuation map

The fire, which was dubbed the Table Mountain Fire by the sheriff's office, is not threatening structures at this time, deputies said via Twitter.

Data from the National Weather Service show wind gusts in the area were around 36 mph at around 3:30 p.m.

This is a breaking developing news story and will be updated.

