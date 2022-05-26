Mandatory evacuations ordered lifted after wildfire burning near Falcon contained

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been lifted after firefighters contained a wildfire burning near Falcon in El Paso County.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, residents with the following boundaries were asked to evacuate:



South of Judge Orr

East of East Highway 24

North of Falcon Highway

West of Curtis Road

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The fire is contained, according to the Falcon Fire Department, but crews are still working to put out hot spots. All evacuations have been lifted.

Specific numbers on the size of the blaze or information on possible evacuations weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.