Mandatory evacuations ordered due to wildfire on north side of Woodland Park

DENVER – The Teller County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation for an area on the far northern edge of Woodland Park just after 3 p.m. Thursday because of a wildfire burning in the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the area north of Mills Ranch Road one mile and east of Sourdough Road a mile past Lovell Gulch Road was under a mandatory evacuation order.

“You should evacuate now,” the county said.

Teller County Sheriff's Office The evacuation area as of 3:30 p.m.

A pre-evacuation notice was given just before 3:30 p.m. for Triple B Ranch Road and the Red Rocks area.

The sheriff’s office said fire crews were at the scene of the fire but there were high winds in the area. The latest wind guts were in the 20-30 mph range. As of just before 3 p.m., the fire was estimated at 3-5 acres in size.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office said the cause of the fire was not known as of 3 p.m. The county put a stage 1 burn ban in effect earlier this week.