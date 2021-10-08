Mandatory evacuations issued north of Peyton in El Paso County due to fire burning in the area

DENVER – A fire north of Peyton in El Paso County prompted an evacuation order for residents living in the area early Friday afternoon.

The evacuation order was issued for residents two miles around Birdseye View araound 1:32 p.m. due to a fire burning in the 19000 block of Birdseye View, according to an official with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents are being told to evacuate south and to call 911 only if they’re in immediate danger.

Several fire personnel are on scene. The size of the blaze is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking, developing news story and will be updated.