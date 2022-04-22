Mandatory evacuations lifted for homes south of Florissant due to wildfire in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. – Mandatory evacuations were lifted for a subdivision south of Florissant after a wildfire was reported just after 5 p.m. Friday.

The Colorado Mountain Estates were under a mandatory evacuation notice due to a wildfire in Bullion Circle, according to Teller County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Renee Bunting.

The map below shows you the areas that were under evacuation orders.

Residents to the area east of the split at S. Mountain Estates Rd. and N. Mountain Estates Rd. and north of Rabbit and Amanda Circle were allowed to return shortly after 8:30 p.m. Residents were asked to show their IDs at re-entry.

The fire, which was been named the Colori Mountain Estates Fire, was approximately 5 acres in size and appears to have started with a down tree that fell on a power line, according to Bunting.

An evacuation center was set up at the Florissant Fire Station Number 1 with the help of the Colorado Red Cross.

The area is under a Red Flag Warning until 9 p.m. Friday. Winds are currently blowing 40 mph with gusts up to 61 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Humidity is as low as 6%.

The NWS said these conditions are favorable for “extreme rates of fire growth and spread.”