Watch
NewsWildfire

Actions

Mandatory evacuations issued for fire burning near Durango

Ute Pass Fire 5-13-22
Durango Fire Rescue
Ute Pass Fire 5-13-22
Ute Pass Fire 5-13-22
Posted at 6:09 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 20:46:54-04

DURANGO, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been issued for a fire burning near Durango.

Ute Pass Road residents are under an evacuation notice, while Ute Pass West residents are under a pre-evacuation notice, according to Durango Fire Rescue. An evacuation map can be found on the La Plata County website.

Ute Pass Fire evacuation map 5-13-22

Approximately 60 homes in the Ute Pass subdivision and several homes on County Road 237 have been evacuated, according to La Plata County. The La Plata County Fairgrounds in Durango is open for evacuees.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire, which has been named the Ute Pass Fire, began around 4 p.m. has burned roughly 30 acres as of 6 p.m., according to the San Juan National Forest Twitter account. The cause is under investigation.

A Type-2 helicopter and two large air tankers dropping water and fire retardant in the area.

More information is available at 970-385-8700.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-AMNEWS-GIPHY.gif

Start your day with Denver7 News in the mornings | Watch live news anytime here