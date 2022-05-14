Mandatory evacuations issued for fire burning near Durango

DURANGO, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been issued for a fire burning near Durango.

Ute Pass Road residents are under an evacuation notice, while Ute Pass West residents are under a pre-evacuation notice, according to Durango Fire Rescue. An evacuation map can be found on the La Plata County website.

La Plata County

Approximately 60 homes in the Ute Pass subdivision and several homes on County Road 237 have been evacuated, according to La Plata County. The La Plata County Fairgrounds in Durango is open for evacuees.

The fire, which has been named the Ute Pass Fire, began around 4 p.m. has burned roughly 30 acres as of 6 p.m., according to the San Juan National Forest Twitter account. The cause is under investigation.

The Ute Pass Fire is now estimated at 30 acres. More information is available at 970-385-8700 and the La Plata County Fairgrounds in Durango is open for evacuees.

A Type-2 helicopter and two large air tankers dropping water and fire retardant in the area.

More information is available at 970-385-8700.

This is a developing story and will be updated.