Mandatory evacuations issued for wildfire burning in Colorado Springs

DENVER — A "heavy fire in heavy fuels" is burning in Colorado Springs near I-25 and Interquest Parkway and has forced an evacuation in the Farm subdivision.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported the fire just after 12:30 p.m. behind The Great Wolf Lodge on Federal Drive.

Shortly after the fire was reported, the fire department issued and immediate evacuation for the Farm subdivision. Evacuees from the fire behind the Great Wolf Lodge are being sent to Pine Creek High School.

By 2 p.m., the fire department said the fire was knocked down and no structures were lost. However, the evacuation remains in place for now.

Officials said heavy smoke and winds are making it difficult to determine the size of the fire.

Winds near the fire are out of the south at 20-35 mph, with gusts over 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The NWS said the winds will persist through the afternoon, along with relative humidity near 5%.

CSFD reporting a wildfire near Interquest & I-25, with heavy smoke in the area. Winds near the fire are out of the south at 20-35 mph, with gusts over 50 mph. These winds will persist through the afternoon, along with relative humidity at bone dry levels near 5 percent. #cowx — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 22, 2022

Fire officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is currently on priority dispatch, which means they're also asking that anyone in the community only call 911 for life-threatening emergencies.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment has issued an air quality alert for portions of northern El Paso County until 9 a.m. Saturday due to wildfire smoke. Officials recommend people with respiratory illnesses, heart disease and the very young and elderly to limit time outdoors.

This is a developing story and will be updated.