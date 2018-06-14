Mandatory evacuation orders lifted for Buffalo Fire burning near Silverthorne

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. – The mandatory evacuation orders in the upper Mesa Cortina and Wildernest subdivisions in place since Tuesday for the Buffalo Fire will be lifted at 3 p.m. Thursday, but the subdivisions will remain on pre-evacuation orders.
But local agencies warned that the fire was still active and not fully contained. Summit Fire & EMS also warned residents not to eat the food in their refrigerators if their power has been off, as it has been in most of the upper subdivisions.
There will be dumpsters provided specifically for spoiled food that will be hauled of nightly to protect from bears.
Any houses that were covered in fire retardant or slurry can be washed off “gently,” but not with a power washer, Summit Fire & EMS said. People should not allow their pets to eat or drink anything with retardant on it.