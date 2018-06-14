Mandatory evacuation orders lifted for Buffalo Fire burning near Silverthorne

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. – The mandatory evacuation orders in the upper Mesa Cortina and Wildernest subdivisions in place since Tuesday for the Buffalo Fire will be lifted at 3 p.m. Thursday, but the subdivisions will remain on pre-evacuation orders.

Summit County made the announcement just before 2:30 p.m. Residents will have to present their photo ID at the checkpoints before re-entering the neighborhood, according to Summit Fire & EMS.

The upper subdivisions will remain on a pre-evacuation notice, so residents should remain packed and ready to evacuate within 20 minutes if necessary.

The pre-evacuation orders that had been in place below Twenty Grand Road, for the lower subdivisions, were also lifted.

Pre-evacuation status will also be lifted at 3:00 p.m. for the Wildernest neighborhood below Twenty Grand Rd. and the Mesa Cortina neighborhood below Shooting Star. #BuffaloFire — Summit County, CO (@SummitCountyGov) June 14, 2018

But local agencies warned that the fire was still active and not fully contained. Summit Fire & EMS also warned residents not to eat the food in their refrigerators if their power has been off, as it has been in most of the upper subdivisions.

There will be dumpsters provided specifically for spoiled food that will be hauled of nightly to protect from bears.

Any houses that were covered in fire retardant or slurry can be washed off “gently,” but not with a power washer, Summit Fire & EMS said. People should not allow their pets to eat or drink anything with retardant on it.

Summit County remains in Stage 1 fire restrictions.

The fire remains at 91 acres in size with 20 percent containment as of Thursday morning. Crews were continuing to mop-up operations in the areas surrounding the neighborhoods.

This is a developing story and will be updated.