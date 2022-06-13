Watch
Lopez Fire burning in Saguache County grows to 88 acres in size, pre-evacuation notices in place

Wildfire started Sunday afternoon approximately ten miles north of Del Norte in southern Colorado
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. – Pre-evacuation notices remain in place for some residents in Saguache County after a wildfire ignited late Sunday afternoon.

The Lopez Fire started at around 4:24 p.m. Sunday approximately ten miles north of Del Norte – a town located some 30 miles northwest of Alamosa in southern Colorado.

The fire is burning on U.S. Forest Service land off Forest Service Road #670, officials with the USFS said. The LaGarita Creek area is under a pre-evacuation order. Residents in the are were asked to remain on alert should the flareup of the fire occur.

As of Monday morning, the blazed had grown to 88 acres in size. Fire officials reported no containment but expect some progress by Monday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

