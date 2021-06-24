Latest updates on Colorado wildfires burning across the state

DENVER — Several wildfires continued burning across Colorado on Thursday, though there was a good chance for scattered thunderstorms and some cooler temps across the state on Thursday and heading into the weekend.

Here are the latest updates on Colorado's current wildfires, with links to official information on each one:

Muddy Slide Fire

The Muddy Slide Fire, which is burning in the area of Forest Service Roads 280 and 285 on Green Ridge in south Routt County, was at 4,056 acres as of Thursday afternoon.

Green Ridge Road, Morrison Creek Road and Morrison Divide Trail were closed because of the fire.

Crews were expecting afternoon showers, thunderstorms and more moisture on Thursday, hopefully reducing fire behavior so that crews can fight the blaze safely.

Oil Springs Fire

The Oil Springs Fire about 20 miles south of Rangely was at 11,933 acres as of Thursday. While more moisture was expected to move into the area midweek, the chance for storms also brought an increased risk for wind gusts up to 30 mph and lightning strikes.

Officials expected the fire to continue to spread actively.

The following roads have been closed: Highway 139, County Road 23 and County Road 113 intersection, County Road 122 at mile marker 10.

The following areas have been evacuated: County Road 116, County Road 27, County Road 28, County Road 120, County Road 26A, County Road 103 and County Road 128.

Sylvan Fire

The Sylvan Fire, 16 miles south of Eagle, was at 3,752 acres as of Thursday afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms were expected Thursday and into the evening, conditions that were expected to moderate fire activity. But dead and down fuels in the area were still very dry, officials said.

Trail Canyon Fire

The Trail Canyon Fire, about 10 miles northwest of Red Mesa, was at 881 acres and 90% contained as of Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported Friday and a lightning strike was the cause.

No additional updates were expected on the fire, unless activity picked up again.

West Fire

The West Fire, about 80 miles northwest of Craig, was at 3,401` acres as of Thursday afternoon, and it was 30% contained. Possible thunderstorms on Thursday and into the weekend could cause gusty and erratic winds, officials said, though rain chances were high.

Crews on Thursday were focused on securing and strengthening fire lines on all sides.

The West Fire was caused by a lightning strike, and it was reported on Sunday.

Wild Cow Fire

The Wild Cow Fire south of Baxter Pass in Garfield County was an estimated 553 acres as of Wednesday night, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The fire currently hasn't closed any roads, but there will be significant traffic impacts. The district and Colorado State Patrol in Fruita are asking drivers to limit traveling on Highway 6 and Highway 50 between Fruita and Mack. CSP said drivers headed toward the Country Jam should use I-70 as the primary route to allow first responders to work around this fire.

Go here for the latest information on the fire.