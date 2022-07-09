Watch Now
Larimer County grass fire prompts evacuations

Posted at 4:07 PM, Jul 09, 2022
DENVER — A grass fire burning in Larimer County has prompted authorities to issue mandatory evacuations Saturday.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced residents in the north end of Wellington between County Road 7 and I-25, north to Ranch Horse Road and south to Rising Eagle Road should evacuate the area.

The fire is burning about six miles north of Wellington and shut down the southbound lanes of I-25 in the area.

Specific numbers on the size of the blaze or the cause of the fire are not known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

