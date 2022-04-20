Large fire burning north of downtown Monte Vista, forcing evacuations

RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large wildfire burning north of downtown Monte Vista, and residents are being evacuated.

Residents north of Highway 285 between Jefferson Street and N. Henderson Road were evacuated, according to San Luis Valley Emergency. At 4:40 p.m., residents who live east of Truman Avenue were cleared to return home.

Chris Lopez, a reporter with the Alamosa Citizen, told Denver7 around 2:30 p.m. the city manager said multiple structures had burned.

Monte Vista School District said all district buildings are also being evacuated. The school district said buses will run as usual, except to homes affected by the fire. Marsh Elementary School, just north of 285, has been evacuated and students are at Bill Metz Elementary School, where they can be picked up.

SLV Emergency

An evacuation center has been set up at Ski Hi Complex, located at 2235 Sherman Avenue in Monte Vista, according to the Rio Grande Sheriff's Office. The Red Cross is available for support at the complex.

The sheriff's office said around 3:30 p.m. that authorities are "making good progress at this time."

Cecilia Chavez / Discover Colorado Through Your Photos A fire that burned Wednesday in Monte Vista

Wind gusts are expected up to 30 to 40 mph around the "large fire", the NWS said, and rapid spread is possible.

Internet is down in the whole city due to the fire, according to Internet provider Ciello.

The sheriff's office, Monte Vista Police Department, Monte Vista Fire Department, Del Norte Fire Department, and Alamosa Police Department are at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The public has been asked to avoid the entire Monte Vista area so authorities can work around the fire.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control has taken over incident command of the fire. More resources have been requested, the sheriff's office said. A DFPC helicopter is dropping water on the fire.

Monte Vista Mayor Dale Becker urged people to stay home and off the roads so emergency vehicles could move around and residents under evacuation orders could escape.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said drivers should be aware of working firefighters between County Road 6N and County Road 5N.

Denver7's news partners KOAA shared the below video of the scene.

#FIRE IN MONTE VISTA 🔥: Videos sent to me over Facebook. A street view from an area nearby as crews continue battling the fire. You can see the smoke & how windy it is. @KOAA



Credit: Shelby Hindes pic.twitter.com/MxDONnWEKK — Natalie Chuck KOAA (@NatalieChuck) April 20, 2022

The National Weather Service said fire danger is high Wednesday and Thursday in southern Colorado. A red flag warning is in effect for the Monte Vista area east to Trinidad and north up to Woodland Park. The warning went into effect at noon and will last until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

National Weather Service

The city of Monte Vista said it will hold a press conference at 6 p.m. to provide updates on the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.