Juvenile apprehended in connection to December 2021 Oak Fire in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A juvenile was apprehended in connection to the Oak Fire, which burned in Jefferson County on Dec. 27, 2021.

The 153-acre fire erupted near C-470 and S. Kipling Parkway and was investigated from the start as an arson case. Strong winds fueled the fire's spread.

Residents in the Westerly Apartments and Ken Caryl Valley were evacuated. No structures were damaged and nobody was injured.

A day after the fire, authorities said they had identified a person in connection to the fire.

On Wednesday, West Metro Fire said a juvenile was apprehended and will complete community service and court-appointed fire education classes.

The massively destructive Marshall Fire broke out two days later in Boulder County.