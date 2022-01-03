IRS extends tax deadline for Colorado wildfire victims

The Internal Revenue Service has extended the 2021 tax-filing deadline for those affected by this weekend's wildfires, the agency announced Monday.

Impacted taxpayers will have until May 16 to file various individual and business tax returns, as well as make tax payments. This includes 2021 individual tax returns, which would have been due April 18.

At this time, the IRS is providing disaster relief to Boulder County tax payers. However, officials say the IRS will provide the same relief to any other localities designated by FEMA.

Taxpayers will not have to contact the agency in order to receive relief. The IRS says it will automatically provide filing and penalty relief based on the address of record. If you receive a late filing or late payment notice, call the number on the notice to have the penalty abated.

If you have been affected by the wildfires but live outside the disaster area, contact the IRS at 866-562-5227. This includes those who are assisting in relief activities and are affiliated with a recognized government or philanthropic organization.

For questions regarding disaster relief, click here.