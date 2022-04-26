Investigation into Monte Vista Fire expected to take several more weeks

DENVER – The investigation into the Monte Vista Fire last week is expected to take at least a couple more weeks, and a Bureau of Land Management wildland fire investigator has been brought in to assist.

The wind-driven wildfire displaced six families and burned several structures in the small city in the San Luis Valley on April 20.

Monte Vista police said Tuesday it had brought in the BLM wildland fire investigator to help the police department, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Division of Fire Prevention and Control with the investigation.

The police department said the BLM investigator “has been instrumental in helping focus on the origin and cause of fire.”

“While the investigator continues to move forward, investigators have collected photos, videos and statements, and are processing and reviewing them for further details,” Police Chief George Dingfelder said.

Once the investigation is finished, its findings will be presented to the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.

The police department is asking anyone with photos, video or other information about the early moments of the fire to email Sgt. Michael Martinez by clicking here or leaving a message at 719-589-5807.