Hundreds of homes under evacuation notice for fire in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Hundreds of homes are under evacuation notice in El Paso County due to a fire along the 5000 block of Alturas Drive.

Residents of Security-Widefield — just southwest of the Colorado Springs Airport — who live south of Milton E. Proby Parkway, east of Hancock Expressway, north of Bradley Road and Alturas Drive, and west of Peak Innovation Parkway should evacuate immediately, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

S. Powers Boulevard is closed between Grinnell Boulevard and Drennan Road.

The fire is burning near the Pikes Peak Christian Church off Bradley Road.

The pre-evacuation notice was upgraded to mandatory evacuation at 4:19 p.m.

