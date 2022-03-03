Watch
NewsWildfire

Actions

Huerfano Road Fire in Pueblo County reaches 230 acres, 72% containment

Huerfano Road Fire
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
Huerfano Road Fire
Posted at 11:50 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 13:50:04-05

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A wildland fire burning in southeast Pueblo County grew to 230 acres Thursday morning, but firefighters were able to increase containment to 72%.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office provided the new numbers around 11 a.m. Thursday. The fire was 50% contained as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire sparked near the 6200 block of Huerfano Road on Thursday afternoon, and is therefore being called the Huerfano Road Fire.

Multiple crews are working around the fire, which is currently burning in river bottoms, trees and brush.

No structures are threatened, the sheriff's office said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WX480x360depth.png

Denver7 360 In-Depth News

Test your knowledge on Denver weather