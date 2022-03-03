Huerfano Road Fire in Pueblo County reaches 230 acres, 72% containment

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A wildland fire burning in southeast Pueblo County grew to 230 acres Thursday morning, but firefighters were able to increase containment to 72%.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office provided the new numbers around 11 a.m. Thursday. The fire was 50% contained as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire sparked near the 6200 block of Huerfano Road on Thursday afternoon, and is therefore being called the Huerfano Road Fire.

Multiple crews are working around the fire, which is currently burning in river bottoms, trees and brush.

No structures are threatened, the sheriff's office said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.