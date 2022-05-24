High Park Fire west of Cripple Creek is 100% contained

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The High Park Fire burning west of Cripple Creek is 100% contained, the Teller County Sheriff's Office announced around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In the last update Thursday morning, the incident management team said firefighters had increased containment to 87%. Over the weekend and through Monday, they were able to reach full containment by securing lines along the south end of the fire east of Booger Red Hill and Fourmile Creek.

The below map shows the containment line as of May 20. We will update this map once we receive a current version.

Incident management team

The High Park Fire was reported on May 12 about 5.5 miles west of Cripple Creek in Teller County. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Teller County remains under Stage 2 fire restrictions.

No structures were damaged.

Teller County said the Department of Human Services secured Emergency Temporary Assistance funding for families affected by the fire, which is available for children with families with kids under age 18. That funding can be secured at the DHS office in Woodland Park (719-687-3335) or the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek (719-689-3584).