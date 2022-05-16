High Park Fire grows to 1,558 acres ahead of red flag warning

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are continuing to secure the perimeter of the High Park Fire, which is under a red flag warning Monday.

The High Park Fire, about five miles west of Cripple Creek, grew to 1,558 acres, based on an overnight infrared flyover, the incident management team said. It is 27% contained, mostly around its north and west sides.

Teller County Sheriff's Office

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for the Lakemoor subdivision and pre-evacuation notices are in effect for Cripple Creek Ranches. Click here for an interactive map of the evacuations and closures.

No structures have been destroyed, though they got close, fire officials said Sunday late afternoon.

Teller County Sheriff's Office

The fire was reported on May 12 shortly after 4 p.m.

Six firefighting helicopters have been dropping water over the areas of heat on cycles running every three minutes. Air tankers are available but have not yet been called out to help.

Fire officials said retardant has been effective in holding back the flames as crews dig firelines.

Fuels are critically dry around the fire, which is growing in multiple directions.

The crews along the western edge plan to continue securing the fire's edge as they move southward to connect the hand lines and dozer lines to Fourmile Creek. The firefighters on the northeast side are securing areas of heat and ensuring residents are prepared in case the fire advances near them. They plan to secure a line from Lakemoor Drive down to Rattlesnake Gulch

A red flag warning will cover the fire area on Monday from noon to 8 p.m.

An isolated thunderstorm may move over the fire by the afternoon, and could bring gusty, erratic winds and a small chance of rain, the incident management team said. Gusts may reach 30 mph, with 10 to 15 mph sustained wind.

Teller County is under stage 2 fire restrictions.

For more details on the fire, call 719-315-4005 or email 2022.highpark@firenet.gov. You can also keep up with updates via the Facebook page and InciWeb page.