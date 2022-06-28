Halligan Fire in northern Larimer County grows to 100 acres

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo — Firefighters are continuing to work at a wildfire around Halligan Reservoir in northern Colorado.

The fire was first reported around 8 p.m. Monday. It is burning in rough terrain on the north fork area of the reservoir, which is northern Larimer County. Officials said it has been named the Halligan Fire.

The Halligan Fire is 0% contained and 100 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to the Livermore Fire Protection District.

On Tuesday morning, crews would start attacking the fire from the ground and air, alongside Larimer County Sheriff's Office wildland firefighters.

The sheriff's office said the fire started after multiple lightning strikes hit the hillside.

No structures are currently threatened.

This is a developing story and will be updated.