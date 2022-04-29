Evacuations lifted after grass fire ignites on W. 86th Ave. and Fenton Street in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. – A grass fire in Arvada forced some residents to evacuate their homes for about an hour early Friday afternoon.

The grass fire was reported in the area of W. 86th Avenue and Fenton Street, north of Lake Arbor Park shortly after noon.

Evacuations were taking place from 84th Ave. north to 86th Ave., and from Sheridan West to Gray Ct., police said in a tweet, as they warned the fire was moving to the east toward Sheridan.

Evacuees were told to wait in the parking lot on the North-West corner of 88th and Sheridan and advised people in the area to use Wadsworth to travel north from 80th Avenue, and to use 80th Avenue to travel east or west.

The National Weather Service reported sustained wind speeds of 22 mph in the area with 44 mph wind gusts.

Evacuations were lifted shortly after 1 p.m.

It's unclear if anyone was injured or if structures were damaged in the blaze.