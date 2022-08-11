Watch Now
Grass fire south of Buckley Space Force Base extinguished

No structures threatened, no injuries reported
Posted at 9:25 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 00:56:21-04

UPDATE: The fire has been extinguished, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.

Fire suppression units from Buckley Space Force Base helped put out the fire, Aurora Fire Rescue said in an update.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora fire crews are responding to a grass fire burning south of Buckley Space Force Base.

Engine companies and brush trucks are heading to the area, Aurora Fire Department said in a tweet.

The community is asked to avoid Jewell Avenue between Highway 470 and Genoa at this time.

The size of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

