Grass fire south of Buckley Space Force Base extinguished

UPDATE: The fire has been extinguished, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.

Fire suppression units from Buckley Space Force Base helped put out the fire, Aurora Fire Rescue said in an update.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora fire crews are responding to a grass fire burning south of Buckley Space Force Base.

Engine companies and brush trucks are heading to the area, Aurora Fire Department said in a tweet.

Crews on scene of a grass fire south of Buckley SF Base. Engine companies and brush trucks are being dispatched to the area.



Please avoid area of Jewell Ave btwn 470 & Genoa. We still have units responding to the area and need roadways clear to make entry. #AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/BUsN6PZ6QR — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) August 11, 2022

The community is asked to avoid Jewell Avenue between Highway 470 and Genoa at this time.

The size of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.