EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 30-acre grass fire is currently burning on a Fort Carson training range and smoke is visible along the Highway 115 corridor.

Emergency personnel from Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Services and its partners are responding to the fire.

Fort Carson spokeswoman Brandy Gill said no structures or people are threatened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Denver7's news partner KOAA has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.