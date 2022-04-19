Grass fire breaks out in Gunbarrel area in Boulder County

DENVER — Crews from Boulder County are responding to a grass fire burning near the Tally Ho Trail in the Gunbarrel area of Boulder County.

Authorities said they issued some door-to-door evacuation orders to residents in the area.

They did not need to push out a larger order through Everbridge because firefighters were able to knock the fire out quickly.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday south of Twin Lakes.

Around 2:30 p.m., firefighters reported they were making good progress and stated those who received a door evacuation order to stand by for more information.

Winds in the area were gusting 20-30 miles per hour out of the west-southwest as of 1:40 p.m.

Specific numbers on the size of the blaze wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.