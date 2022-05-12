Firefighters working at 2 grass fires in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Firefighters in Colorado Springs are responding to two grass fires in the city and officials have issued evacuation orders.

One of the grass fires — called the Grace/Akerman Drive Fire — is burning along the 6700 block of Akerman Drive, near the intersection of Peterson Road and Stetson Hills Boulevard. According to Denver7 news partners KOAA, the fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. behind homes on Ackerman Drive near the Sand Creek Trail.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

Residents on Summer Grace Street and Akerman Drive are under evacuation notice. They can go to UCHealth Park at 4385 Tutt Boulevard, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said.

This fire is about 25 acres and mostly under control, but not contained, KOAA reported. About 500 homes evacuated.

Students at Ridgeview Elementary School were brought to Vista Ridge High School, where parents and guardians can pick them up.

This fire is shown below.

The other fire — called the Skylark Mobile Home Park Fire — is burning farther west near the Skylark Mobile Home Park, just east of Interstate 25. The mobile home park was also evacuated and residents were instructed to go to the VASA Fitness at 3020 N. Nevada Avenue.

CSFD Lt. Aaron McConnellogue said the cal for this fire came in at 11:36 a.m., according to a KOAA reporter at the scene. Resources took some time to arrive due to multiple other fires, he said. In total, eight of the mobile homes were destroyed, but no injuries have been reported as of 2:40 p.m.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.

Centura Health said it is monitoring both fires. As of now, Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Hospitals are operating as normal.

An evacuation alert was erroneously sent to residents outside of the area, including individuals who live in Douglas County, Castle Rock, Elbert County, and the Tri-Lakes Monument area.