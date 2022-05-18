Watch
Firefighters slow growth of massive New Mexico wildfire

AP/Maxar Technologies
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the active fire lines of the Hermits Peak wildfire, in Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Wildfire in the West is on a furious pace early this year. Wind-driven flames tearing through vegetation that is extraordinarily dry from years-long drought exacerbated by climate change has made even small blazes a threat to life and property. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
Posted at 1:40 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 15:41:38-04

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters have been able to slow the growth of a massive wildfire burning in the mountains of northeastern New Mexico as they prepare for another round of red-flag weather.

Forecasters warned Wednesday that hot, dry and windy conditions have prompted warnings for high fire danger from southern Nevada through parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado starting Thursday.

Most of the large fires in the U.S. this spring have been in New Mexico and Arizona.

The National Interagency Fire Center reported that three large fires also are burning in Texas.

Evacuation orders remain in place for residents near a handful of large blazes in New Mexico, Colorado and Texas.

