Firefighters secure 10% containment at 85-acre Ptarmigan Fire near Silverthorne

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Ptarmigan Fire burning near the town of Silverthorne is now 10% contained.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office announced Friday morning that cool, wet weather helped fire crews increase the containment lines from 0% to 10% and conditions around Silverthorne will remain favorable for firefighting Friday as well, with cloudy skies, rain in the afternoon, and winds between 5 and 10 mph.

The fire has not grown since Wednesday — it remains at 85 acres.

On Thursday, credentialed residents started returning to their homes after the sheriff’s office lifted mandatory evacuations. Residents in the Hamilton Creek and Angler Mountain neighborhoods, who were previously instructed to leave their homes, were allowed to go back home, but remained under pre-evacuation notice. Residents in those areas needed to provide credentials to be let back in.

Other neighborhoods under pre-evacuation notices, including lower Angler Mountain, Ptarmigan and South 40, did not need credentials.

Earlier this week, more than 500 homes were under evacuation or pre-evacuation notice.

People who want to offer donations to help emergency personnel can make a cash contribution through the Red Cross.

A joint fire command including Summit Fire & EMS, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service is managing the fire.

The social media accounts and websites for Summit County, Summit County Sheriff's Office, Summit Fire & EMS, the Town of Silverthorne and the U.S. Forest Service will also post updates. Click here to sign up for emergency alerts in Summit County.