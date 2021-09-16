Watch
NewsWildfire

Actions

Firefighters responding to small wildfire east of Meeker

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Forest Service | White River National Forest
Cabin Fire_U.S. Forest Service White River National Forest
Posted at 9:06 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 11:06:39-04

Firefighters are responding to a four-acre wildfire east of Meeker.

The fire, called the Cabin Fire, occurred due to a "holdover," according to the U.S. Forest Service, which happens when lightning strikes a tree and smolders until warmer and drier conditions move in.

The fire was first reported on the afternoon of Sept. 14 on the White River National Forest boundary near Smizer Gulch and North Elk Creek.

Smoke may be visible on the north end of the Buford-Newcastle Road, the Forest Service said.

Crews are using a helicopter to address hot spots as others work on the ground.

The Forest Service asks that all visitors to the area, including hunters, be aware of the fire.

For more information, call the Blanco Ranger District at 970-878-4039.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
electronics-recycling2.png

Local News

Recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive