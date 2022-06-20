Firefighters responding to small wildfire east of Estes Park

DENVER — Firefighters are responding to a wildfire burning east of Lake Estes in Estes Park.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office originally said the fire burned about 10 acres before correcting itself to say it has only burned 1/10 an acre. The fire is near Noels Draw Lane off of US Highway 24.

Denver7 is working to confirm exactly where off Noels Draw Lane the fire is burning.



The Estes Valley Fire Protection District and Canyon Lakes Ranger District are also responding.

As of 2:30 p.m., there is no word on evacuations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.