Firefighters battling fast-moving fire in Douglas County east of Chatfield State Park

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters have stopped a fast-moving 10-acre grass fire from growing on the east side of Highway 85 in Douglas County, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the fire, named the Chatridge 3 Fire, spread rapidly when it was first reported and was threatening structures. It was burning dry grasses and being pushed by high winds.

Denver7 The Chatridge 3 Fire burns south of Chatfield Reservoir on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

As of 11:40 a.m., no injuries had been reported and no structures were damaged.

South Metro Fire said at 11:14 a.m. that its firefighters were making good progress on containment and protecting nearby structures.

Update: Firefighters are making good progress on containment and structure protection is in place on one home.

Colorado State Patrol said Highway 85 is closed along the southeast side of Chatfield State Park.

The Castle Rock Fire Department is assisting the South Metro Fire Rescue.

In 2020, a brush fire was sparked in this same area by an electrical malfunction on a power pole. The fire, called the Chatridge 2 Fire, spread to 460 acres before it was fully contained. No structures were damaged in the 2020 fire. A fire also broke out here in October 2016 and burned 205 acres, forcing 850 people to evacuate.

This is a developing story and Denver7 is working to learn more.