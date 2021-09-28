Fire officials prepared for aggressive attack on Silverthorne fire Tuesday morning

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo — About 200 homes have been evacuated as a wildfire burns near Silverthorne, and officials said they are prepared to "hit it hard in the morning" ahead of favorable firefighting conditions Tuesday.

The Ptarmigan Fire, which was reported around 4:30 p.m., is burning primarily on Ptarmigan Peak in the White River National Forest. It's burning in heavy mixed timber, including dense stands of dead-standing and downed pines. The fire was initially estimated to be about 25 acres, fire officials said around 11 p.m. Monday. It's not clear if it grew overnight.

About an hour after it was reported, the upper Hamilton Creek neighborhood was instructed to evacuate. In addition, the adjacent Angler Mountain Ranch neighborhood was put on pre-evacuation notice. By 7:30 p.m., evacuation orders were expanded to the lower Hamilton Creek neighborhood and pre-evacuation notice grew to include the South 40 neighborhood.

In total, about 200 residences were evacuated. No homes are threatened by the fire.

“Our top priority is public safety,” said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. “We prefer to err more on the side of caution and make sure that we have everybody out before there is an imminent threat.”

An American Red Cross evacuation shelter was established at Summit Middle School, located at 158 School Road in Frisco. The school is on a normal schedule Tuesday.

Fire officials quickly started attacking the fire shortly after it was reported, including from their air.

In the afternoon, a Type I helicopter dropped buckets of water over the fire and two single-engine air tankers released lines of retardant. This vigorous aerial attack helped prevent the fire from reaching developed areas, officials said.

On Monday evening, fire officials said in a briefing that weather expected Tuesday are favorable for firefighting — lower overnight temperatures and higher humidity, plus a cold front arriving Tuesday.

Summit Fire & EMS Chief Travis Davis said crews will stay in the evacuated neighborhoods overnight to monitor the blaze. He said the goal is to "hit it hard in the morning" on Tuesday.

More firefighters and air resources will come to the scene Tuesday morning.

A joint fire command including Summit Fire & EMS, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service is managing the fire.

For the latest information, residents can call 970-668-9700. The social media accounts and websites for Summit County, Summit Fire & EMS, the Town of Silverthorne and the U.S. Forest Service will also post updates.

Recreational access to Ptarmigan Peak and Angler Mountain are closed. Summit Middle School and Silverthorne Elementary School are operating normally.

Do not fly drones in the area as it interferes with aerial firefighting.