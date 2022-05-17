Fire officials determine cause of Ute Pass Fire in Durango

DURANGO, Colo. — The Ute Pass Fire in Durango started after a heavy-duty lawn mower hit a rock, causing a spark, according to the Durango Fire Protection District.

The investigation, led by both Durango Fire Protection District and Brenda Rice & Associates, wrapped on Monday.

They found that the fire originated on private property on 57 Ute Pass Trail. The property owner was helpful during the investigation, the Durango Fire Protection District said. The spark from the lawnmower hit the vegetative material it had just cut, which started the fire.

The Durango Fire Protection District said it is not pursuing any charges since this was an accident.

All pre-evacuation notices were lifted on Monday for the fire, which was first reported on Friday afternoon.