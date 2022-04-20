Large fire burning north of downtown Monte Visa, forcing evacuations

RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large wildfire burning north of downtown Monte Vista, and residents are being evacuated.

According to the San Luis Valley Emergency, residents north of Highway 285 between Jefferson Street and N. Henderson Road are being evacuated.

Monte Vista School District said all district buildings are also being evacuated. The school district said buses will run as usual, except to homes affected by the fire.

SLV Emergency

An evacuation point has been set up at Ski Hi Complex, located at 2389-2499 Sherman Avenue in Monte Vista, according to the Rio Grande Sheriff's Office.

Wind gusts are expected up to 30 to 40 mph around the "large fire", the NWS said, and rapid spread is possible.

The sheriff's office, Monte Vista Police Department, Monte Vista Fire Department, Del Norte Fire Department, and Alamosa Police Department are at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The public has been asked to avoid the entire Monte Vista area so authorities can work around the fire.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control has taken over incident command of the fire. More resources have been requested, the sheriff's office said.

Monte Vista Mayor Dale Becker urged people to stay home and off the roads so emergency vehicles could move around and residents under evacuation orders could escape.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said drivers should be aware of working firefighters between County Road 6N and County Road 5N.

The National Weather Service said fire danger is high Wednesday and Thursday in southern Colorado. A red flag warning is in effect for the Monte Vista area east to Trinidad and north up to Woodland Park. The warning went into effect at noon and will last until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

National Weather Service

The city of Monte Vista said it will hold a press conference at 6 p.m. to provide updates on the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.