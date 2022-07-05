'Fast moving' brush fire in Aurora 100% contained

AURORA, Colo. — UPDATE: The fire is now 100% contained, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. An investigation into the cause is underway.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says evacuations are still in place until firetrucks are able to clear the area.

SMFR says people continue to fire off illegal fireworks despite the dry and windy conditions.

The good news - This fire is 100% contained.



The bad news - Illegal fireworks use continues to increase.



Fire investigators are on scene working to determine what sparked this fire. We ask the community to please help us by preventing any more fires from happening. pic.twitter.com/YwHYxfFSz7 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 5, 2022

Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue and the Aurora Fire Department are responding to a "fast moving" brush fire burning in the 3800 block of South Himalaya Way in Aurora.

According to SMFR, homes are threatened. One block of homes has been evacuated, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Gusty winds are making containment "challenging and dangerous," SMFR said in a tweet Monday evening.

Update: 3rd Alarm Fire with homes threatened. Firefighters actively battling this fast moving fire. Gusty outflow winds making the operations especially challenging and dangerous. @ArapahoeSO @AuroraFireDpt pic.twitter.com/QXdROcs6eC — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 5, 2022

SMFR says fireworks continue to be fired off despite the dangerous conditions.

Update: Firefighters continue to battle this aggressive wildland fire. No injuries have been reported. Fireworks continue to be fired off in the area despite this dangerous situation. pic.twitter.com/bB1RA8tbp3 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 5, 2022

At 8:23 p.m., SMFR said in a tweet that firefighters were making "great progress."

This is a developing story and will be updated.