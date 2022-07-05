Watch Now
'Fast moving' brush fire in Aurora 100% contained

South Metro Fire Rescue
South Himalaya Way brushfire Aurora 7-4-22
Posted at 8:16 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 23:16:57-04

AURORA, Colo. — UPDATE: The fire is now 100% contained, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. An investigation into the cause is underway.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says evacuations are still in place until firetrucks are able to clear the area.

SMFR says people continue to fire off illegal fireworks despite the dry and windy conditions.

Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue and the Aurora Fire Department are responding to a "fast moving" brush fire burning in the 3800 block of South Himalaya Way in Aurora.

According to SMFR, homes are threatened. One block of homes has been evacuated, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Gusty winds are making containment "challenging and dangerous," SMFR said in a tweet Monday evening.

SMFR says fireworks continue to be fired off despite the dangerous conditions.

At 8:23 p.m., SMFR said in a tweet that firefighters were making "great progress."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

