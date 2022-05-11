Watch
NewsWildfire

Actions

Firefighters contain, mop up wildfire near Evergreen Parkway, US 40

evergreen fire may 11 2022
Denver7
evergreen fire may 11 2022
Posted at 2:51 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 17:56:06-04

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Firefighters are mopping up a wildfire in the area of Evergreen Parkway and US Highway 40.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. Within 30 minutes, Evergreen Fire/Rescue said the fire had been contained.

Evergreen Fire/Rescue initially said there were "limited evacuations" in place for people around Nob Hill Road and Industrial Way north of Evergreen.

A red flag warning is in effect for the area until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Another warning goes into effect Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
510-positivity-pilotbuildsrollercoastergiphy.gif

Positive News

Some kids get pushed on a swing, West Brazelton, 3, also gets pushed on a backyard roller coaster. Check it out!