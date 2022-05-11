Firefighters contain, mop up wildfire near Evergreen Parkway, US 40

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Firefighters are mopping up a wildfire in the area of Evergreen Parkway and US Highway 40.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. Within 30 minutes, Evergreen Fire/Rescue said the fire had been contained.

Evergreen Fire/Rescue initially said there were "limited evacuations" in place for people around Nob Hill Road and Industrial Way north of Evergreen.



A red flag warning is in effect for the area until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Another warning goes into effect Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.